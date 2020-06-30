816 N 3RD Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

A Must See in the Historic Roosevelt Neighborhood! This Upgraded Two Car Garage Townhouse has it all! A Downstairs Den, Open Living Room Area, Custom White Shaker Cabinets, Stainless Steel Appliances, Quartz Counters, Breakfast Bar Area,, Ceiling Fans Throughout, Low Maintenance Vinyl Plank Flooring, Roman Shades, Epoxy Garage Floor, Nicely Sized Junior Suite, and A High Ceiling Master Suite With a Tiled Walk In Shower and Double Sinks! Landlord is including Washer/Dryer set and French Door Fridge to Make it the ideal Move-In Ready Home that is Steps from Roosevelt St and Within The Downtown Vibe! Make your Appointment Today!