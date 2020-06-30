All apartments in Phoenix
Phoenix, AZ
816 N 3RD Avenue
816 N 3RD Avenue

816 N 3rd Ave · No Longer Available
Location

816 N 3rd Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85003
Downtown Phoenix

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
A Must See in the Historic Roosevelt Neighborhood! This Upgraded Two Car Garage Townhouse has it all! A Downstairs Den, Open Living Room Area, Custom White Shaker Cabinets, Stainless Steel Appliances, Quartz Counters, Breakfast Bar Area,, Ceiling Fans Throughout, Low Maintenance Vinyl Plank Flooring, Roman Shades, Epoxy Garage Floor, Nicely Sized Junior Suite, and A High Ceiling Master Suite With a Tiled Walk In Shower and Double Sinks! Landlord is including Washer/Dryer set and French Door Fridge to Make it the ideal Move-In Ready Home that is Steps from Roosevelt St and Within The Downtown Vibe! Make your Appointment Today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 816 N 3RD Avenue have any available units?
816 N 3RD Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 816 N 3RD Avenue have?
Some of 816 N 3RD Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 816 N 3RD Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
816 N 3RD Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 816 N 3RD Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 816 N 3RD Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 816 N 3RD Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 816 N 3RD Avenue offers parking.
Does 816 N 3RD Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 816 N 3RD Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 816 N 3RD Avenue have a pool?
No, 816 N 3RD Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 816 N 3RD Avenue have accessible units?
No, 816 N 3RD Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 816 N 3RD Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 816 N 3RD Avenue has units with dishwashers.

