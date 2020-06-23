8151 W Hilton Ave

Amenities

patio / balcony pool carpet

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony Property Amenities pool

New flooring, lots of tile, PRIVATE POOL !! - Great backyard with private pool (pool service included) and large area of grass (pool service included). Home has a large feel with soaring ceilings and a XL living area downstairs. This home has a den, rv gate, and fully applianced kitchen with a good sized tiled dining area. Upstairs includes a good sized loft that overlooks the downstairs living area. Master bedroom has a patio overlooking the pool and backyard area. Convenient location just minutes to I-10 & 83rd. $1550 security deposit, $500 cleaning deposit, 2.3% Phoenix rental tax, $10 mthly admin fee, NO PETS (new carpet)



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4512297)