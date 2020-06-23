All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated February 10 2020 at 10:20 PM

8151 W Hilton Ave

8151 West Hilton Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8151 West Hilton Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85043
Sundance Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
pool
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
New flooring, lots of tile, PRIVATE POOL !! - Great backyard with private pool (pool service included) and large area of grass (pool service included). Home has a large feel with soaring ceilings and a XL living area downstairs. This home has a den, rv gate, and fully applianced kitchen with a good sized tiled dining area. Upstairs includes a good sized loft that overlooks the downstairs living area. Master bedroom has a patio overlooking the pool and backyard area. Convenient location just minutes to I-10 & 83rd. $1550 security deposit, $500 cleaning deposit, 2.3% Phoenix rental tax, $10 mthly admin fee, NO PETS (new carpet)

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4512297)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8151 W Hilton Ave have any available units?
8151 W Hilton Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 8151 W Hilton Ave currently offering any rent specials?
8151 W Hilton Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8151 W Hilton Ave pet-friendly?
No, 8151 W Hilton Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 8151 W Hilton Ave offer parking?
No, 8151 W Hilton Ave does not offer parking.
Does 8151 W Hilton Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8151 W Hilton Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8151 W Hilton Ave have a pool?
Yes, 8151 W Hilton Ave has a pool.
Does 8151 W Hilton Ave have accessible units?
No, 8151 W Hilton Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 8151 W Hilton Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 8151 W Hilton Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8151 W Hilton Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 8151 W Hilton Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
