Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities pool

Amazing location for this 2 bedroom 2 bathroom town home. Single level with a split floorplan includes; vaulted ceiling in the master bedroom with walk-in closet, fresh paint, new carpet in both bedrooms, private patio with storage room, washer, dryer and refrigerator included. Two community pools and close proximity to Loop 101, I17 and the 51.