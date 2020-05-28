All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 812 East Las Palmaritas Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
812 East Las Palmaritas Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

812 East Las Palmaritas Drive

812 East Las Palmaritas Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

812 East Las Palmaritas Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85020
Skyline Vista

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
carport
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
SPECIAL: Move in prior to November 30th and receive January Rent Free! This special is on select homes. Promotion and prices are subject to change. December 2018 rent must be paid on time to receive concession. This 3 bedroom 2 bath, 1,440 sf home is located in Phoenix, AZ. This home features tiled floors and plush carpeting in each bedroom, kitchen with stainless steel appliances, dining area and carport. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard, great for entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time. Arizona residents may be subject to local taxes and processing fees.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 812 East Las Palmaritas Drive have any available units?
812 East Las Palmaritas Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 812 East Las Palmaritas Drive have?
Some of 812 East Las Palmaritas Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 812 East Las Palmaritas Drive currently offering any rent specials?
812 East Las Palmaritas Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 812 East Las Palmaritas Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 812 East Las Palmaritas Drive is pet friendly.
Does 812 East Las Palmaritas Drive offer parking?
Yes, 812 East Las Palmaritas Drive does offer parking.
Does 812 East Las Palmaritas Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 812 East Las Palmaritas Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 812 East Las Palmaritas Drive have a pool?
No, 812 East Las Palmaritas Drive does not have a pool.
Does 812 East Las Palmaritas Drive have accessible units?
No, 812 East Las Palmaritas Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 812 East Las Palmaritas Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 812 East Las Palmaritas Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Highland
1601 E Highland Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Mountain Park Ranch
4221 E Ray Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85044
The Place at Sonoran Trails
28000 N Valley Pkwy
Phoenix, AZ 85085
Ava North and South
3426 N 32nd St
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Diamonte on Bell
3202 W Bell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85053
Carlyle Townhomes
5102 E Piedmont Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Papago Crossing
4530 E McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Elite North Scottsdale
6735 E Greenway Pkwy
Phoenix, AZ 85254

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College