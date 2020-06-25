All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated May 17 2019 at 10:14 PM

794 E EUGIE Avenue

794 East Eugie Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

794 East Eugie Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85022

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Completely Furnished, 2 bedroom 1 1/2 bath condo is in great condition and was recently updated. Kitchen has granite counter tops, newer appliances and stocked with dishes, pans, & small appliances.Centrally located in the Lookout Mountain Villas near 7th Street and Thunderbird. Kitchen & family room have open floor plan along w/ 1/2 bath downstairs. Master & guest bedrooms currently set up with 1 king and 2 full beds, both BR located upstairs along w/ full bath. Condo comes with two parking space - one covered & one uncovered, Washer and Dryer available in your own utility room. Relax and enjoy the desert landscape just outside your door along with a community pool just steps away. Great, quiet community in a fantastic centrally located area with everything you need close by.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 794 E EUGIE Avenue have any available units?
794 E EUGIE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 794 E EUGIE Avenue have?
Some of 794 E EUGIE Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 794 E EUGIE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
794 E EUGIE Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 794 E EUGIE Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 794 E EUGIE Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 794 E EUGIE Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 794 E EUGIE Avenue offers parking.
Does 794 E EUGIE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 794 E EUGIE Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 794 E EUGIE Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 794 E EUGIE Avenue has a pool.
Does 794 E EUGIE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 794 E EUGIE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 794 E EUGIE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 794 E EUGIE Avenue has units with dishwashers.
