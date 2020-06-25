794 E EUGIE Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool

Completely Furnished, 2 bedroom 1 1/2 bath condo is in great condition and was recently updated. Kitchen has granite counter tops, newer appliances and stocked with dishes, pans, & small appliances.Centrally located in the Lookout Mountain Villas near 7th Street and Thunderbird. Kitchen & family room have open floor plan along w/ 1/2 bath downstairs. Master & guest bedrooms currently set up with 1 king and 2 full beds, both BR located upstairs along w/ full bath. Condo comes with two parking space - one covered & one uncovered, Washer and Dryer available in your own utility room. Relax and enjoy the desert landscape just outside your door along with a community pool just steps away. Great, quiet community in a fantastic centrally located area with everything you need close by.