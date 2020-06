Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

This beautiful home 9' ceiling, single level home has 7 nicely designated bedrooms with 2 baths and 1 walk-in shower and new tile floor throughout. Large open eat-in kitchen. All appliances are brand new. Kitchen Appliances are All Stainless Steel: Refrigerator; Dishwasher; Oven & Microwave. The Home also includes the washer & dryer. Completely renovated house in a contemporary, yet warm & welcoming style.