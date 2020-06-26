7928 W Napoli St

7928 West Napoli Street, Phoenix, AZ 85043 Tuscano
Amenities
w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Very Clean 4 Bedrooms + 2 Bathrooms. Corner Lot. Kitchen includes refrigerator, range, dishwasher, and disposal. 2-Car Garage. Easy-to-maintain landscaping. Carpet and tile throughout. Large family room. Sorry, no pets allowed.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
