Phoenix, AZ
7928 W Napoli St
Last updated July 31 2019 at 7:35 AM

7928 W Napoli St

7928 West Napoli Street · No Longer Available
Phoenix
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Pool
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

7928 West Napoli Street, Phoenix, AZ 85043
Tuscano

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Very Clean 4 Bedrooms + 2 Bathrooms. Corner Lot. Kitchen includes refrigerator, range, dishwasher, and disposal. 2-Car Garage. Easy-to-maintain landscaping. Carpet and tile throughout. Large family room. Sorry, no pets allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7928 W Napoli St have any available units?
7928 W Napoli St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 7928 W Napoli St have?
Some of 7928 W Napoli St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7928 W Napoli St currently offering any rent specials?
7928 W Napoli St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7928 W Napoli St pet-friendly?
No, 7928 W Napoli St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 7928 W Napoli St offer parking?
Yes, 7928 W Napoli St offers parking.
Does 7928 W Napoli St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7928 W Napoli St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7928 W Napoli St have a pool?
No, 7928 W Napoli St does not have a pool.
Does 7928 W Napoli St have accessible units?
No, 7928 W Napoli St does not have accessible units.
Does 7928 W Napoli St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7928 W Napoli St has units with dishwashers.
