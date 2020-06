Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave refrigerator Property Amenities playground pool

Built in 2018, this is a beautiful family home in a wonderful gated community with lot's of amenities. Starting with 5 bedrooms of which 2 are master bedrooms and 3.5 baths, beautiful kitchen with large granite island, gas cooking, and plenty of storage cabinets including a walking in pantry. This home is strategically located close to freeways and downtown. Community has a kids playground and a pool. Enjoy the proximity to South Mountain hiking trails. Must see to appreciate.