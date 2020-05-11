7825 W. Bonitos Dr.

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/0426812004 ---- Wow, what a charming 3 bed, 2.5 bath property in the popular Vinsanto subdivision in Phoenix! This property's interior features upgraded tile floors, inviting kitchen featuring matching appliances including built-in microwave and refrigerator, double door pantry, and dining area. The master bedroom has walk-in closet and full bath. The spare bedrooms are nice sized and share immaculate full bath. The backyard is cozy and is waiting for your personal touch. Sorry NO pets Schedule a self guided tour today www.rightkeypropertymanagement.com $50 application fee each adult. Deposit is equal to one months rent plus a $199 administrative fee. Tenant pays all utilities. 5% rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent.