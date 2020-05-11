All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:16 AM

7825 W. Bonitos Dr.

7825 West Bonitos Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7825 West Bonitos Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85035

Amenities

recently renovated
walk in closets
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/0426812004 ---- Wow, what a charming 3 bed, 2.5 bath property in the popular Vinsanto subdivision in Phoenix! This property's interior features upgraded tile floors, inviting kitchen featuring matching appliances including built-in microwave and refrigerator, double door pantry, and dining area. The master bedroom has walk-in closet and full bath. The spare bedrooms are nice sized and share immaculate full bath. The backyard is cozy and is waiting for your personal touch. Sorry NO pets Schedule a self guided tour today www.rightkeypropertymanagement.com $50 application fee each adult. Deposit is equal to one months rent plus a $199 administrative fee. Tenant pays all utilities. 5% rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7825 W. Bonitos Dr. have any available units?
7825 W. Bonitos Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 7825 W. Bonitos Dr. have?
Some of 7825 W. Bonitos Dr.'s amenities include recently renovated, walk in closets, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7825 W. Bonitos Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
7825 W. Bonitos Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7825 W. Bonitos Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 7825 W. Bonitos Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 7825 W. Bonitos Dr. offer parking?
No, 7825 W. Bonitos Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 7825 W. Bonitos Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7825 W. Bonitos Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7825 W. Bonitos Dr. have a pool?
No, 7825 W. Bonitos Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 7825 W. Bonitos Dr. have accessible units?
No, 7825 W. Bonitos Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 7825 W. Bonitos Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 7825 W. Bonitos Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.

