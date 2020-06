Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool

No pets! Nicely remodeled 2 Bedroom 2.5 Bath townhome right next to the community pool, it's like its in your back yard. New 16 Seer A/C for low utility bills, carpet and tile, paint inside and out, new blinds, granite counters, new ceiling fans, new Stainless Appliances including a side by side fridge, dishwasher and more. Inside laundry with washer & dryer included. Close to the 17 freeway, lots of shopping and the light rail.