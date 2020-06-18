7721 N 23RD Avenue

Amenities

A wonderful single family home in a mature, established neighborhood with HUGE fenced backyard, including an RV gate! This recently renovated home features 2 spacious bedrooms, a den than can be a 3rd bedroom or office, a full bathroom, large living room with french doors looking out on patio, cinnamon kitchen cabinets, custom tile throughout the home, off-street covered carport parking, additional uncovered parking slab, and an RV gate for even more parking! Washer/Dryer hookups are inside the house PLUS there is a large lockable storage/workshop area adjacent to your back patio. Tons of room to roam in the fully fenced backyard, great for pets, kids, extra vehicles, work trucks, or just entertaining! Available NOW!!!