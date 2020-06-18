All apartments in Phoenix
7721 N 23RD Avenue

7721 North 23rd Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7721 North 23rd Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85021
Vista Income Estates

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
A wonderful single family home in a mature, established neighborhood with HUGE fenced backyard, including an RV gate! This recently renovated home features 2 spacious bedrooms, a den than can be a 3rd bedroom or office, a full bathroom, large living room with french doors looking out on patio, cinnamon kitchen cabinets, custom tile throughout the home, off-street covered carport parking, additional uncovered parking slab, and an RV gate for even more parking! Washer/Dryer hookups are inside the house PLUS there is a large lockable storage/workshop area adjacent to your back patio. Tons of room to roam in the fully fenced backyard, great for pets, kids, extra vehicles, work trucks, or just entertaining! Available NOW!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7721 N 23RD Avenue have any available units?
7721 N 23RD Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 7721 N 23RD Avenue have?
Some of 7721 N 23RD Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7721 N 23RD Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7721 N 23RD Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7721 N 23RD Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 7721 N 23RD Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 7721 N 23RD Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 7721 N 23RD Avenue does offer parking.
Does 7721 N 23RD Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7721 N 23RD Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7721 N 23RD Avenue have a pool?
No, 7721 N 23RD Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7721 N 23RD Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7721 N 23RD Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7721 N 23RD Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 7721 N 23RD Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
