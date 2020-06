Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit parking bbq/grill garage

This is a beautifully kept single family home in the gated community of Blossom Hills. Close to i-10 and Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport. This home boasts new appliances, luxury vinyl plank flooring, and a gas grill and fire pit. The community has a park for the kids, but is also close to trail heads for hiking and biking.