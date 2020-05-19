7711 S 45th Lane

Amenities

Come check out this AWESOME 4bd 3 Full baths Home in Beautifully Maintained Gated Community in Laveen. All the Upgrades... Black Stainless Steel Appliances and Granite in the Eat-in Kitchen. Newer Washer and Dryer Included. Low maintenance Backyard Completed with Pavers. Fireplace and Built-in Entertainment Center. Homeowner is Leaving Living Room Furniture, Flat-Screen TV, Dining Table, 1 Queen-sized Bed, and Dresser-these items can be removed as well. Security System is Activated and Included in Rent. Community Features Pool, Spa, Putting Green, and Clubhouse! This Home has it ALL! Pets are Welcome with $250 Non Refundable Deposit. Rent: $1550 Admin Fee $150 Security Deposit $1550 Application Fee $55/adult Schedule a showing here https://showmojo.com/cce3d472d3/gallery OR Call Kristi directly 320-267-1943