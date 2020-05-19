All apartments in Phoenix
7711 S 45th Lane

7711 South 45th Lane · No Longer Available
Location

7711 South 45th Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85339
Cheatham Farms

Amenities

in unit laundry
putting green
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
putting green
hot tub
pet friendly
Come check out this AWESOME 4bd 3 Full baths Home in Beautifully Maintained Gated Community in Laveen. All the Upgrades... Black Stainless Steel Appliances and Granite in the Eat-in Kitchen. Newer Washer and Dryer Included. Low maintenance Backyard Completed with Pavers. Fireplace and Built-in Entertainment Center. Homeowner is Leaving Living Room Furniture, Flat-Screen TV, Dining Table, 1 Queen-sized Bed, and Dresser-these items can be removed as well. Security System is Activated and Included in Rent. Community Features Pool, Spa, Putting Green, and Clubhouse! This Home has it ALL! Pets are Welcome with $250 Non Refundable Deposit. Rent: $1550 Admin Fee $150 Security Deposit $1550 Application Fee $55/adult Schedule a showing here https://showmojo.com/cce3d472d3/gallery OR Call Kristi directly 320-267-1943

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7711 S 45th Lane have any available units?
7711 S 45th Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 7711 S 45th Lane have?
Some of 7711 S 45th Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, putting green, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7711 S 45th Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7711 S 45th Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7711 S 45th Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 7711 S 45th Lane is pet friendly.
Does 7711 S 45th Lane offer parking?
No, 7711 S 45th Lane does not offer parking.
Does 7711 S 45th Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7711 S 45th Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7711 S 45th Lane have a pool?
Yes, 7711 S 45th Lane has a pool.
Does 7711 S 45th Lane have accessible units?
No, 7711 S 45th Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7711 S 45th Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 7711 S 45th Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

