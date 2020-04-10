77 E Missouri Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Newly Renovated! 4 bedroom, 3 bath, and over 3100 square foot townhouse in Central Phoenix. Located in the exclusive 77 E Missouri Community, within walking distance of top notch restaurants and entertainment! Recently completely renovated, and features a downstairs bedroom suite with full bathroom. In the new kitchen you'll find granite counter tops, new cabinets and a stainless steel gas range. The living room features high vaulted ceilings, a spacious open layout, and a modern fireplace. Upstairs, you'll be blown away by the enormous master suite with dual walk in closets and two balconies. The community offers the convenience of a heated pool/spa, and full time security guard detail. HOA covers: Basic Cox cable, sewer, trash collection. MOVE FAST, THIS WON'T LAST!