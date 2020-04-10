All apartments in Phoenix
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

77 East Missouri Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85012
North Central Corridor

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 67 · Avail. now

$3,250

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 3184 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Newly Renovated! 4 bedroom, 3 bath, and over 3100 square foot townhouse in Central Phoenix. Located in the exclusive 77 E Missouri Community, within walking distance of top notch restaurants and entertainment! Recently completely renovated, and features a downstairs bedroom suite with full bathroom. In the new kitchen you'll find granite counter tops, new cabinets and a stainless steel gas range. The living room features high vaulted ceilings, a spacious open layout, and a modern fireplace. Upstairs, you'll be blown away by the enormous master suite with dual walk in closets and two balconies. The community offers the convenience of a heated pool/spa, and full time security guard detail. HOA covers: Basic Cox cable, sewer, trash collection. MOVE FAST, THIS WON'T LAST!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 77 E Missouri Avenue have any available units?
77 E Missouri Avenue has a unit available for $3,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 77 E Missouri Avenue have?
Some of 77 E Missouri Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 77 E Missouri Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
77 E Missouri Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 77 E Missouri Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 77 E Missouri Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 77 E Missouri Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 77 E Missouri Avenue does offer parking.
Does 77 E Missouri Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 77 E Missouri Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 77 E Missouri Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 77 E Missouri Avenue has a pool.
Does 77 E Missouri Avenue have accessible units?
No, 77 E Missouri Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 77 E Missouri Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 77 E Missouri Avenue has units with dishwashers.
