Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet extra storage fireplace oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Charming, newly renovated, pristine family home available for immediate move in! Great curb appeal with easy to maintain desert landscaping, RV gate and 2 car garage with extra storage! Home features new carpets, newer double-pane windows, new roof, fresh exterior paint and new water heater. The recently updated kitchen features all new appliances! Don't miss this gem, it will go quick!!