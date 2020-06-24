All apartments in Phoenix
7533 West Clarendon Avenue

7533 West Clarendon Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7533 West Clarendon Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85033

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Schedule a tour today to view this home located in Phoenix, AZ. It offers 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 1,200 sq ft of living space. Features include tile floors and plush carpeting, a kitchen with white appliances, detached garage, and more. Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time. Arizona residents may be subject to local taxes and processing fees.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7533 West Clarendon Avenue have any available units?
7533 West Clarendon Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 7533 West Clarendon Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7533 West Clarendon Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7533 West Clarendon Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 7533 West Clarendon Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 7533 West Clarendon Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 7533 West Clarendon Avenue offers parking.
Does 7533 West Clarendon Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7533 West Clarendon Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7533 West Clarendon Avenue have a pool?
No, 7533 West Clarendon Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7533 West Clarendon Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7533 West Clarendon Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7533 West Clarendon Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 7533 West Clarendon Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7533 West Clarendon Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 7533 West Clarendon Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
