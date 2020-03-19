7530 W. Heatherbrae Drive

Amenities

Spacious and Beautiful 4 bedroom, Move In Ready - Spacious 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home located at 75th Ave and Indian School. This single level home offers a spacious and open living area, tiled floors throughout, and a roomy kitchen that opens up to the dining area. Fenced yard, two car garage, inside laundry room. Easy access to the 101 and I-17. This property does not allow pets. Refrigerator is not included.



Contact Jonah at 480-440-3555

Total monthly rent payment is 1349.50, includes city sales tax and monthly management fee.

Security deposit $1300



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4764414)