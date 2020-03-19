All apartments in Phoenix
7530 W. Heatherbrae Drive
Last updated April 3 2019 at 10:23 AM

7530 W. Heatherbrae Drive

7530 West Heatherbrae Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7530 West Heatherbrae Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85033

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
garage
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
garage
pet friendly
Spacious and Beautiful 4 bedroom, Move In Ready - Spacious 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home located at 75th Ave and Indian School. This single level home offers a spacious and open living area, tiled floors throughout, and a roomy kitchen that opens up to the dining area. Fenced yard, two car garage, inside laundry room. Easy access to the 101 and I-17. This property does not allow pets. Refrigerator is not included.

Contact Jonah at 480-440-3555
Total monthly rent payment is 1349.50, includes city sales tax and monthly management fee.
Security deposit $1300

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4764414)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7530 W. Heatherbrae Drive have any available units?
7530 W. Heatherbrae Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 7530 W. Heatherbrae Drive have?
Some of 7530 W. Heatherbrae Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7530 W. Heatherbrae Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7530 W. Heatherbrae Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7530 W. Heatherbrae Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7530 W. Heatherbrae Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7530 W. Heatherbrae Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7530 W. Heatherbrae Drive offers parking.
Does 7530 W. Heatherbrae Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7530 W. Heatherbrae Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7530 W. Heatherbrae Drive have a pool?
No, 7530 W. Heatherbrae Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7530 W. Heatherbrae Drive have accessible units?
No, 7530 W. Heatherbrae Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7530 W. Heatherbrae Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7530 W. Heatherbrae Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
