7426 West Globe Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7426 West Globe Avenue

7426 West Globe Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7426 West Globe Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85043

Amenities

pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Excellent single level in a community full of parks and things to do. Features 1654sqft of living space in an open floor plan layout. Close to schools and shopping! Don't sit on this one! Will not last long! Call AJ Smith @ (480) 568-2666 or email AJ@BrewerStrattonPM.com or view all of my available properties at www.BrewerStrattonPM.com

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:

Security Deposit is equal to 1 month’s rent (75% Refundable)
12-month lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$100 one time pet fee per pet which is non-refundable (some breed restrictions)
$195 One time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
4% monthly rental tax and/or administration fee

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,150, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,150, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7426 West Globe Avenue have any available units?
7426 West Globe Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 7426 West Globe Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7426 West Globe Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7426 West Globe Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 7426 West Globe Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 7426 West Globe Avenue offer parking?
No, 7426 West Globe Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 7426 West Globe Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7426 West Globe Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7426 West Globe Avenue have a pool?
No, 7426 West Globe Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7426 West Globe Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7426 West Globe Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7426 West Globe Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 7426 West Globe Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7426 West Globe Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7426 West Globe Avenue has units with air conditioning.

