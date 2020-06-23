All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 7421 South 27th Run.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
7421 South 27th Run
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7421 South 27th Run

7421 South 27th Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

7421 South 27th Way, Phoenix, AZ 85042

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
garage
pet friendly
Welcome to Summers Place gated community! Enter into this stunning Home with a downstairs office/flex room, full hallway bath, laundry room with brand new front loading washer & dryer, 2 car attached garage. Large eat in kitchen with stainless steel appliances granite countertops with TONS of cabinet space, upgraded cabinets & walk in pantry. Kitchen is open to family room. Upstairs has 3 bedrooms, and large loft. The master bath has double vanities, separate tub and shower and walk in closet. Plantation shutters and custom blinds throughout. Pictures do not do this home justice! - This is a MUST SEE! Owner would prefer No pets, however, may accept depending on size & breed with an additional non-refundable pet fee/per pet. $55.00 application fee, per adult 18 & over; $2150.00/mo rent + 4% monthly tax; $150.00 one-time admin fee; $2150.00 security deposit. Backyard is being landscaped. Schedule a showing today: https://showmojo.com/l/bf18a500cf/7421-s-27th-run-phoenix-az-85042

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7421 South 27th Run have any available units?
7421 South 27th Run doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 7421 South 27th Run have?
Some of 7421 South 27th Run's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7421 South 27th Run currently offering any rent specials?
7421 South 27th Run isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7421 South 27th Run pet-friendly?
Yes, 7421 South 27th Run is pet friendly.
Does 7421 South 27th Run offer parking?
Yes, 7421 South 27th Run does offer parking.
Does 7421 South 27th Run have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7421 South 27th Run offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7421 South 27th Run have a pool?
No, 7421 South 27th Run does not have a pool.
Does 7421 South 27th Run have accessible units?
No, 7421 South 27th Run does not have accessible units.
Does 7421 South 27th Run have units with dishwashers?
No, 7421 South 27th Run does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camelback Cove
4802 N 12th St
Phoenix, AZ 85014
Biltmore at Camelback
2625 E Camelback Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Arcadia Villa
3915 E Camelback Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Oxford
3777 East McDowell Road
Phoenix, AZ 85008
San Mateo Townhomes
4435 North Longview Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85014
Cordoba Apartments
4520 Baseline Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85042
The Ryan
188 E Jefferson St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
The Stewart
800 N Central Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85004

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College