7421 South 27th Run

Welcome to Summers Place gated community! Enter into this stunning Home with a downstairs office/flex room, full hallway bath, laundry room with brand new front loading washer & dryer, 2 car attached garage. Large eat in kitchen with stainless steel appliances granite countertops with TONS of cabinet space, upgraded cabinets & walk in pantry. Kitchen is open to family room. Upstairs has 3 bedrooms, and large loft. The master bath has double vanities, separate tub and shower and walk in closet. Plantation shutters and custom blinds throughout. Pictures do not do this home justice! - This is a MUST SEE! Owner would prefer No pets, however, may accept depending on size & breed with an additional non-refundable pet fee/per pet. $55.00 application fee, per adult 18 & over; $2150.00/mo rent + 4% monthly tax; $150.00 one-time admin fee; $2150.00 security deposit. Backyard is being landscaped. Schedule a showing today: https://showmojo.com/l/bf18a500cf/7421-s-27th-run-phoenix-az-85042