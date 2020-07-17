740 West Elm Street

Amenities

This 2 bedroom unit is located at the Solaris Community in the desirable Melrose District! Walking distance to shopping, restaurants, and the light rail system, make this an ideal location. Washing machine in unit, On site laundry facilities available. There are picnic areas, outdoor grills, and a community pool for your enjoyment. Cat,small dog welcome! Dont miss this opportunity for a home in the heart of the booming central core of Phoenix.



Call 480.351.3855 or visit www.rpmpin.com for viewing and application process or call 480.267.6126. RPM Pinnacle - Phoenix

