Phoenix, AZ
740 West Elm Street
Last updated July 15 2020 at 5:51 PM

740 West Elm Street

Location

740 West Elm Street, Phoenix, AZ 85013
Melrose Woodlea

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
pool
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
pool
bbq/grill
This 2 bedroom unit is located at the Solaris Community in the desirable Melrose District! Walking distance to shopping, restaurants, and the light rail system, make this an ideal location. Washing machine in unit, On site laundry facilities available. There are picnic areas, outdoor grills, and a community pool for your enjoyment. Cat,small dog welcome! Dont miss this opportunity for a home in the heart of the booming central core of Phoenix.

Call 480.351.3855 or visit www.rpmpin.com for viewing and application process or call 480.267.6126. RPM Pinnacle - Phoenix
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 740 West Elm Street have any available units?
740 West Elm Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 740 West Elm Street have?
Some of 740 West Elm Street's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 740 West Elm Street currently offering any rent specials?
740 West Elm Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 740 West Elm Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 740 West Elm Street is pet friendly.
Does 740 West Elm Street offer parking?
No, 740 West Elm Street does not offer parking.
Does 740 West Elm Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 740 West Elm Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 740 West Elm Street have a pool?
Yes, 740 West Elm Street has a pool.
Does 740 West Elm Street have accessible units?
No, 740 West Elm Street does not have accessible units.
Does 740 West Elm Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 740 West Elm Street does not have units with dishwashers.
