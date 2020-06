Amenities

patio / balcony ceiling fan fireplace oven

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace oven patio / balcony Property Amenities

Come and see this cozy 4 bed, 1.75 bath property now for sale in Phoenix! Featuring big front and back yard, dining and living area, and neutral paint throughout, What a great location! The kitchen is equipped with maple cabinetry, recessed lighting, Ceiling fans in most of the room. Walking distance to : Walmart, Dollar Tree, Big Lots, Lowe's, Taco Bell, Texas Rdhouse, Starbucks, !!!