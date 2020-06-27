All apartments in Phoenix
7348 S 48TH Glen

7348 South 48th Glen · No Longer Available
Location

7348 South 48th Glen, Phoenix, AZ 85339
Rogers Ranch

Amenities

dishwasher
fireplace
carpet
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Awesome 3 bedroom in Laveen. Very close to new 202 freeway which will open at the end of this year! Brand new Paint with tile everywhere except the staircase (carpet for safety). Across the street from a beautiful greenbelt.Front Yard landscaping paid by owner

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7348 S 48TH Glen have any available units?
7348 S 48TH Glen doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 7348 S 48TH Glen have?
Some of 7348 S 48TH Glen's amenities include dishwasher, fireplace, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7348 S 48TH Glen currently offering any rent specials?
7348 S 48TH Glen is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7348 S 48TH Glen pet-friendly?
No, 7348 S 48TH Glen is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 7348 S 48TH Glen offer parking?
No, 7348 S 48TH Glen does not offer parking.
Does 7348 S 48TH Glen have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7348 S 48TH Glen does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7348 S 48TH Glen have a pool?
No, 7348 S 48TH Glen does not have a pool.
Does 7348 S 48TH Glen have accessible units?
No, 7348 S 48TH Glen does not have accessible units.
Does 7348 S 48TH Glen have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7348 S 48TH Glen has units with dishwashers.

