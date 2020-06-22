7333 W Elwood St

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry garage

Beautiful 4 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom home located at 75th Avenue and Lower Buckeye. This home features a Great Room Split Floor Plan w/Huge Country Kitchen, Breakfast Bar, Dining Nook w/Bay Window,and Oversized Laundry Room. Home will be freshly painted and cleaned the first 2 weeks of July. *** 6% Monthly Admin Fee to be charged with rent for rental taxes, online access and monthly AC Filter delivery *** Contact management for additional move in totals or questions! Apply today at www.greathomespm.com !