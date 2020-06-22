All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 7333 W Elwood St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
7333 W Elwood St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7333 W Elwood St

7333 West Elwood Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

7333 West Elwood Street, Phoenix, AZ 85043

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
garage
Beautiful 4 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom home located at 75th Avenue and Lower Buckeye. This home features a Great Room Split Floor Plan w/Huge Country Kitchen, Breakfast Bar, Dining Nook w/Bay Window,and Oversized Laundry Room. Home will be freshly painted and cleaned the first 2 weeks of July. *** 6% Monthly Admin Fee to be charged with rent for rental taxes, online access and monthly AC Filter delivery *** Contact management for additional move in totals or questions! Apply today at www.greathomespm.com !

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7333 W Elwood St have any available units?
7333 W Elwood St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 7333 W Elwood St have?
Some of 7333 W Elwood St's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7333 W Elwood St currently offering any rent specials?
7333 W Elwood St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7333 W Elwood St pet-friendly?
No, 7333 W Elwood St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 7333 W Elwood St offer parking?
Yes, 7333 W Elwood St does offer parking.
Does 7333 W Elwood St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7333 W Elwood St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7333 W Elwood St have a pool?
No, 7333 W Elwood St does not have a pool.
Does 7333 W Elwood St have accessible units?
No, 7333 W Elwood St does not have accessible units.
Does 7333 W Elwood St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7333 W Elwood St has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

San Norterra by Mark-Taylor
28601 N North Valley Pkwy
Phoenix, AZ 85085
Union at Roosevelt
888 N 1st Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85003
Greenspoint at Paradise Valley
4202 E Cactus Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85032
Modena
815 N 52nd St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Sage Apartments
28425 N Black Canyon Hwy
Phoenix, AZ 85085
Motif Apartment Homes
2529 W Cactus Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85029
Avalon
3851 N 28th St
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Ventura Vista
18660 N Cave Creek Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85024

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College