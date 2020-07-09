All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like
7331 W Glass Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
7331 W Glass Ln
Last updated March 30 2019 at 1:16 PM

7331 W Glass Ln

7331 West Glass Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

7331 West Glass Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85339
Laveen Farms

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/ecc66e402b ----
This Is It! Lovely 3 Bedrm 2 Bath Home Is Freshly Painted w/ Nice 2 Tone Colors; Enjoy Ceramic Tile Flooring, Plus Carpet In Master and 2nd Bedroom, 9 Ft Ceilings, Recessed Lighting. Bright, Walk-Thru Kitchen Has Gas Stove, Walk-In Pantry, Raised Panel Maple Cabinets, High Top Breakfast Bar That Opens to Dining Area W/ Chandelier & Arcadia Doors To Covered Patio W/ Sun Curtain, Easy Care Back Yard. Master Features Ceiling Fan, Walk-In Closet, Dual Sinks, Split Floor Plan. Covered Front Porch Overlooks Low Maintenance Front and Nice Laveen Neighborhood. The Elementary School and Beautiful Community Playground Are Just Steps Away. Easy, Attractive and Move-In Ready!

Application fee $45 per adult;nAdmin fee $200; Refundable Pet deposit $200 per. nCity tax plus 2% admin fee total 4.3%nHelping Heroes Discount available for Military and First Responders. Call for details!

12 Months

Disposal
Garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Similar Listings

Element Deer Valley
19940 N 23rd Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85027
Sterling Point
3802 E Baseline Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85042
Tides at North Phoenix
2222 W Beardsley Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85027
Skyline Lofts
600 N 4th St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
The Cortina
11 E Bell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85022
The Bungalows on Jomax
27441 N BLACK CANYON HWY
Phoenix, AZ 85085
Cala Paradise Valley
12211 N Paradise Village Pkwy S
Phoenix, AZ 85032
Brookside Apartments
6131 W Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 7331 W Glass Ln have any available units?
7331 W Glass Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 7331 W Glass Ln have?
Some of 7331 W Glass Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7331 W Glass Ln currently offering any rent specials?
7331 W Glass Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7331 W Glass Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 7331 W Glass Ln is pet friendly.
Does 7331 W Glass Ln offer parking?
Yes, 7331 W Glass Ln offers parking.
Does 7331 W Glass Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7331 W Glass Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7331 W Glass Ln have a pool?
No, 7331 W Glass Ln does not have a pool.
Does 7331 W Glass Ln have accessible units?
No, 7331 W Glass Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 7331 W Glass Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 7331 W Glass Ln does not have units with dishwashers.

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 BedroomsPhoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Pet Friendly PlacesPhoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue CorridorMountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia LiteDesert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community CollegePhoenix CollegeArizona State University-TempeMesa Community College