7331 W Glass Ln.

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage walk in closets air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities playground cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/ecc66e402b ----

This Is It! Lovely 3 Bedrm 2 Bath Home Is Freshly Painted w/ Nice 2 Tone Colors; Enjoy Ceramic Tile Flooring, Plus Carpet In Master and 2nd Bedroom, 9 Ft Ceilings, Recessed Lighting. Bright, Walk-Thru Kitchen Has Gas Stove, Walk-In Pantry, Raised Panel Maple Cabinets, High Top Breakfast Bar That Opens to Dining Area W/ Chandelier & Arcadia Doors To Covered Patio W/ Sun Curtain, Easy Care Back Yard. Master Features Ceiling Fan, Walk-In Closet, Dual Sinks, Split Floor Plan. Covered Front Porch Overlooks Low Maintenance Front and Nice Laveen Neighborhood. The Elementary School and Beautiful Community Playground Are Just Steps Away. Easy, Attractive and Move-In Ready!



Application fee $45 per adult;nAdmin fee $200; Refundable Pet deposit $200 per. nCity tax plus 2% admin fee total 4.3%nHelping Heroes Discount available for Military and First Responders. Call for details!



12 Months



Disposal

Garage