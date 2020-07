Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage playground fireplace microwave

Beautiful single level house in Laveen Farms community! This house featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and 2 car garage, with fresh new paint and new carpets in bedrooms. Spacious and open floor plan with tiles throughout. Close to school and park with children's playground. Easy access to new South Mountain 202 fwy. Low maintenance front and backyard. Ready to move in!!