Phoenix, AZ
7313 South 15th Drive
Last updated August 23 2019 at 1:04 AM

7313 South 15th Drive

7313 South 15th Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7313 South 15th Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85041

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Feel right at home at this two story, 4 bedroom house with a 3 car garage! This large floor plan gives you a great place to entertain with its open kitchen concept that overlooks the family room, a covered patio to relax and enjoy the verdant landscaping, double door entrance into the master suit with double vanity sinks, garden tub, and walk in closet. Don't wait to call this place home! 1 dog allowed, backyard only. Washer/dryer hook ups.

Call 480.351.3855 or visit www.rpmpin.com for viewing and application process or call 480.267.6126. RPM Pinnacle - Phoenix
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7313 South 15th Drive have any available units?
7313 South 15th Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 7313 South 15th Drive have?
Some of 7313 South 15th Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7313 South 15th Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7313 South 15th Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7313 South 15th Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7313 South 15th Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7313 South 15th Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7313 South 15th Drive offers parking.
Does 7313 South 15th Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7313 South 15th Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7313 South 15th Drive have a pool?
No, 7313 South 15th Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7313 South 15th Drive have accessible units?
No, 7313 South 15th Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7313 South 15th Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7313 South 15th Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
