7307 South 17th Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking pool garage

A charming 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, 2-car garage home is now available for move-in! This property features a downstairs bedroom and full bathroom, beautiful vinyl wood flooring and natural light throughout! Great kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, recess lighting and lots of cabinet space! The upstairs master suite includes a private bath with dual vanity sinks and large walk-in closet! Relax by the pool and future club house. Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit www.streetlanehomes.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.