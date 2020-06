7306 W DARREL Road

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher walk in closets fireplace microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities

THIS BEAUTIFUL 3 BD 2 BATH HOME OFFERS OPEN SPACIOUS FLOORPLAN, AND BLINDS THROUGHOUT, BREAKFAST BAR, DOUBLE SINKS IN MASTER WITH WALK IN CLOSET, COVERED PATIO GREAT FOR ENTERTAINING. LOW MAINTENANCE LANDSCAPING, HOME ON CORNER LOT, THIS HOME IS A MUST SEE.*****IF ACTIVE - WE ARE STILL TAKING APPLICATIONS **REFRIGERATOR WILL NOT CONVEY AND CAN BE REMOVED PRIOR TO MOVE IN - OWNER DOES NOT GUARANTEE REFRIGERATOR IS OPERATIONAL-IF TENANT WANTS REFRIGERATOR, TENANT WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR **ALL REPAIR COSTS *******NO HOUSING VOUCHERS & NO CATS**********