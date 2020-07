Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage

Location! Location! Location! Minutes from Loop 101 and SR-51. Beautiful 5 bedroom, 3 bathroom, 2 car garage, POOL home that's perfect for any family. Large loft area - spacious Master Bedroom downstairs with bay window and jetted tub. Gorgeous kitchen with granite counter tops, 42' maple cabinets, smooth top range, huge kitchen island & much much more! Salt water play pool with slide - built in gas bbq and grassy back yard. Sunscreens and outside shutters to save energy.