727 East Portland St #8

Unit Amenities patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities pool bbq/grill

Portland 38 condo home has 1 bedroom on the 3rd floor and on the 1st floor is an office/den flex space that could be used as 2nd bedroom with 2 bath and garden patio. This condo is sleek and stylish with World class finishes include sandblasted block walls, polished concrete floors, Miele stainless appliances, Caesarstone counters, 2'' tile baths, designer lighting, Kohler ''Stillness'' fixtures, and Western windows. Portland 38 features a large play pool with tile accent walls, communal dining/BBQ area, and reflection garden. Portland 38 is especially well located just minutes from TGEN, ASU downtown, UA College of Medicine, Everything Downtown PHX