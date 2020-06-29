All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated March 5 2020 at 11:57 AM

727 E PALMAIRE Avenue

727 East Palmaire Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

727 East Palmaire Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85020

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Fully remodeled in great location. Total 3 bedrooms include 2 master bedrooms and 3 full baths. Every bedroom is over-sized. Newer dual pane windows. Wide open great room floor plan w/ gourmet kitchen w/ big island. Custom cabinets with crown molding. Granite counter-tops with Stainless Steel appliances. 2nd Master have own entry door & loft/ living area. Detached workshop is air conditioned and have water and sewer next to it. Short walk to shops and restaurants! Award winning ''A'' rated Madison Simis Elementary is around the corner! Rents is $2300/mon. with pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 727 E PALMAIRE Avenue have any available units?
727 E PALMAIRE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 727 E PALMAIRE Avenue have?
Some of 727 E PALMAIRE Avenue's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 727 E PALMAIRE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
727 E PALMAIRE Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 727 E PALMAIRE Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 727 E PALMAIRE Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 727 E PALMAIRE Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 727 E PALMAIRE Avenue offers parking.
Does 727 E PALMAIRE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 727 E PALMAIRE Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 727 E PALMAIRE Avenue have a pool?
No, 727 E PALMAIRE Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 727 E PALMAIRE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 727 E PALMAIRE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 727 E PALMAIRE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 727 E PALMAIRE Avenue has units with dishwashers.
