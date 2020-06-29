727 E PALMAIRE Avenue

Amenities

Fully remodeled in great location. Total 3 bedrooms include 2 master bedrooms and 3 full baths. Every bedroom is over-sized. Newer dual pane windows. Wide open great room floor plan w/ gourmet kitchen w/ big island. Custom cabinets with crown molding. Granite counter-tops with Stainless Steel appliances. 2nd Master have own entry door & loft/ living area. Detached workshop is air conditioned and have water and sewer next to it. Short walk to shops and restaurants! Award winning ''A'' rated Madison Simis Elementary is around the corner! Rents is $2300/mon. with pets.