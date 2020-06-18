727 E Goldenrod Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities pet friendly pool

Ahwatukee Beauty! - This absolutely stunning 4 bed, 2.5 bath PRESERVE LOT property features low maintenance desert landscaping, vaulted ceilings, separate dining and living areas with a cozy DOUBLE-SIDED FIREPLACE, a den, bonus room, TWO balconies, and plantation shutters. The elegant kitchen is equipped with ample cabinet and counter space, a pantry, and a charming island complete with a breakfast bar. Inside the grandiose master bedroom you will find a private balcony entry, a full bath with double sinks, separate tub and shower, and a spacious walk-in closet. The AMAZING and very private backyard is comprised of a covered patio, paved seating area, and a refreshing pool perfect for entertaining or relaxation! Close to parks, shopping and the new 202!



No Cats Allowed



