727 E Goldenrod Street

727 East Goldenrod Street · (480) 751-0752
Location

727 East Goldenrod Street, Phoenix, AZ 85048
Foothills Golf Club

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 727 E Goldenrod Street · Avail. now

$2,300

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2801 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
pool
Ahwatukee Beauty! - This absolutely stunning 4 bed, 2.5 bath PRESERVE LOT property features low maintenance desert landscaping, vaulted ceilings, separate dining and living areas with a cozy DOUBLE-SIDED FIREPLACE, a den, bonus room, TWO balconies, and plantation shutters. The elegant kitchen is equipped with ample cabinet and counter space, a pantry, and a charming island complete with a breakfast bar. Inside the grandiose master bedroom you will find a private balcony entry, a full bath with double sinks, separate tub and shower, and a spacious walk-in closet. The AMAZING and very private backyard is comprised of a covered patio, paved seating area, and a refreshing pool perfect for entertaining or relaxation! Close to parks, shopping and the new 202!

No Cats Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 727 E Goldenrod Street have any available units?
727 E Goldenrod Street has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 727 E Goldenrod Street have?
Some of 727 E Goldenrod Street's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 727 E Goldenrod Street currently offering any rent specials?
727 E Goldenrod Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 727 E Goldenrod Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 727 E Goldenrod Street is pet friendly.
Does 727 E Goldenrod Street offer parking?
No, 727 E Goldenrod Street does not offer parking.
Does 727 E Goldenrod Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 727 E Goldenrod Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 727 E Goldenrod Street have a pool?
Yes, 727 E Goldenrod Street has a pool.
Does 727 E Goldenrod Street have accessible units?
No, 727 E Goldenrod Street does not have accessible units.
Does 727 E Goldenrod Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 727 E Goldenrod Street does not have units with dishwashers.
