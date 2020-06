725 E MORELAND Street

Amenities

WELCOME HOME TO THIS CHARMING 100+ YEAR OLD HISTORICAL HOME WITH THE PERFECT BLEND OF HISTORY AND MODERN FINISHES IN THE HEART OF DOWNTOWN PHX. BE THE FIRST TO LIVE IN THIS COMPLETELY REMODELED & SPACIOUS GUEST HOUSE FEATURING THE LATEST ARCHITECTURAL TRENDS. THIS IS THE CLOSEST HISTORICAL DISTRICT TO DOWNTOWN PHOENIX. WITHIN WALKING DISTANCE TO GALLO BLANCO, WELCOME DINER, BANNER GOOD SAM, 7TH ST. AND THE DOWNTOWN CAMPUSES OF ASU AND UofA. BRAND NEW PLUMBING AND ELECTRICAL. ORIGINAL OAK WOOD FLOORING IN THE LIVING AREAS. BRAND NEW TILE FLOORING IN THE KITCHEN AND BATHROOM. BRAND NEW WHITE SHAKER CABINETRY, MARBLE COUNTERS, AND A DOUBLE FARMHOUSE SINK. LUXURY LIVING WITHOUT ALL THE HASSLES OF A DOWNTOWN HIGH RISE. . DON'T MISS OUT ON THIS MUST SEE! $200 ADMIN FEE DUE AT LEASE SIGNING.