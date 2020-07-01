724 E Devonshire Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Remodeled top story condo available unfurnished for 12-month minimum lease. Featuring 2 spacious bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Also features a Master suite view balcony of downtown, large closets, open kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances, inside stacked washer/dryer, dining and living areas. Gated & Covered parking. Great location across from the VA hospital, and near all that Midtown and Uptown Phoenix have to offer, including the popular ''Restaurant Row'' of North 7th St. Tenant pays electric and cable.