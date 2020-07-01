All apartments in Phoenix
724 E Devonshire Avenue
Last updated May 13 2020 at 6:15 AM

724 E Devonshire Avenue

724 East Devonshire Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

724 East Devonshire Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85014

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Remodeled top story condo available unfurnished for 12-month minimum lease. Featuring 2 spacious bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Also features a Master suite view balcony of downtown, large closets, open kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances, inside stacked washer/dryer, dining and living areas. Gated & Covered parking. Great location across from the VA hospital, and near all that Midtown and Uptown Phoenix have to offer, including the popular ''Restaurant Row'' of North 7th St. Tenant pays electric and cable.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 724 E Devonshire Avenue have any available units?
724 E Devonshire Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 724 E Devonshire Avenue have?
Some of 724 E Devonshire Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 724 E Devonshire Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
724 E Devonshire Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 724 E Devonshire Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 724 E Devonshire Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 724 E Devonshire Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 724 E Devonshire Avenue offers parking.
Does 724 E Devonshire Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 724 E Devonshire Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 724 E Devonshire Avenue have a pool?
No, 724 E Devonshire Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 724 E Devonshire Avenue have accessible units?
No, 724 E Devonshire Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 724 E Devonshire Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 724 E Devonshire Avenue has units with dishwashers.

