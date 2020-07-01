7216 S 56th Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Major Cross Streets are 59th Avenue and Baseline

Bedrooms: 4 PLUS LOFT

Bathrooms: 3

Sq Footage: 1875

Pet & Smoking Policy: Pets considered in case by case basis, No smoking

Beautiful 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom Laveen Home. This open floor plan home features new upgraded carpeting, new two tone paint, new blinds and ceiling fans throughout. Kitchen features breakfast bar, ceramic top stove, stove top microwave and pantry. One bedroom and full bathroom on the first floor and other bedrooms on the second floor. Master suite includes with walk-in closet, double sinks and shower/tub combo. Large backyard with extended covered patio and gated side yard. Close to shopping, restaurants and schools.



No Application Fees!!! 12 Month Minimum Lease. Security Deposit is equal to one month's rent.



IF YOU HAVE A FORECLOSURE, SHORT SALE OR MEDICAL CLAIMS ON YOUR CREDIT, THEY WILL NOT COUNT AGAINST YOU.



Available to show by appointment.

