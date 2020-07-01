All apartments in Phoenix
7216 S 56th Ave
Last updated October 30 2019 at 7:44 AM

7216 S 56th Ave

7216 South 56th Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7216 South 56th Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85339

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Major Cross Streets are 59th Avenue and Baseline
Bedrooms: 4 PLUS LOFT
Bathrooms: 3
Sq Footage: 1875
Pet & Smoking Policy: Pets considered in case by case basis, No smoking
----------------------------------------
Beautiful 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom Laveen Home. This open floor plan home features new upgraded carpeting, new two tone paint, new blinds and ceiling fans throughout. Kitchen features breakfast bar, ceramic top stove, stove top microwave and pantry. One bedroom and full bathroom on the first floor and other bedrooms on the second floor. Master suite includes with walk-in closet, double sinks and shower/tub combo. Large backyard with extended covered patio and gated side yard. Close to shopping, restaurants and schools.

No Application Fees!!! 12 Month Minimum Lease. Security Deposit is equal to one month's rent.

IF YOU HAVE A FORECLOSURE, SHORT SALE OR MEDICAL CLAIMS ON YOUR CREDIT, THEY WILL NOT COUNT AGAINST YOU.

Available to show by appointment.
Denali Real Estate, LLC.
Office: 480-626-4062

If we don't answer your call, please leave a message and we will call you back quickly. Our team does work on weekends.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7216 S 56th Ave have any available units?
7216 S 56th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 7216 S 56th Ave have?
Some of 7216 S 56th Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7216 S 56th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
7216 S 56th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7216 S 56th Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 7216 S 56th Ave is pet friendly.
Does 7216 S 56th Ave offer parking?
No, 7216 S 56th Ave does not offer parking.
Does 7216 S 56th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7216 S 56th Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7216 S 56th Ave have a pool?
No, 7216 S 56th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 7216 S 56th Ave have accessible units?
No, 7216 S 56th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 7216 S 56th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 7216 S 56th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

