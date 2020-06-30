All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 709 E HAYWARD Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
709 E HAYWARD Avenue
Last updated March 3 2020 at 1:18 AM

709 E HAYWARD Avenue

709 East Hayward Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

709 East Hayward Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85020

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
This home includes in rent over $400.00 in monthly services, weekly yard & pool service, monthly cleaning service, and quarterly pest control service. North Central, Madison School District, Beautifully remodeled Ranch style home. 4 bdrm,3 bath or 3bdrm/3bath with home office located on a lovely cul de sac. This home has the finest finishes in every room and has been updated throughout including kitchen, bathrooms, laundry room, and French patio doors from Renewal by Anderson. Remodeled Master Suite and Master Bath in 2017, 300+ square foot addition. Largest Sq. Ft property on the street. North/South Exposure and location in a great neighborhood close to all the new hot dining spots and events downtown. Rent includes (Please see More ) Rent includes Weekly Pool Service & Lawn service, monthly cleaning, quarterly pest control, winter lawn seeding. Please verify pet policy prior to applying.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 709 E HAYWARD Avenue have any available units?
709 E HAYWARD Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 709 E HAYWARD Avenue have?
Some of 709 E HAYWARD Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 709 E HAYWARD Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
709 E HAYWARD Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 709 E HAYWARD Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 709 E HAYWARD Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 709 E HAYWARD Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 709 E HAYWARD Avenue offers parking.
Does 709 E HAYWARD Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 709 E HAYWARD Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 709 E HAYWARD Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 709 E HAYWARD Avenue has a pool.
Does 709 E HAYWARD Avenue have accessible units?
No, 709 E HAYWARD Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 709 E HAYWARD Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 709 E HAYWARD Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Other.
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Terrace Park
8130 W Indian School Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85033
Daybreak Gardens
5225 E Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Crestone at Shadow Mountain
3033 E Thunderbird Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85032
Arcadia Walk
2606 N 44th St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Escape
4700 N 16th St
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Ascent at Papago Park
4950 E Van Buren St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Park Greenvale
2950 E Greenway Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85032
Proxy 333
333 E McKinley St
Phoenix, AZ 85004

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College