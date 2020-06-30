709 E HAYWARD Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking pool

This home includes in rent over $400.00 in monthly services, weekly yard & pool service, monthly cleaning service, and quarterly pest control service. North Central, Madison School District, Beautifully remodeled Ranch style home. 4 bdrm,3 bath or 3bdrm/3bath with home office located on a lovely cul de sac. This home has the finest finishes in every room and has been updated throughout including kitchen, bathrooms, laundry room, and French patio doors from Renewal by Anderson. Remodeled Master Suite and Master Bath in 2017, 300+ square foot addition. Largest Sq. Ft property on the street. North/South Exposure and location in a great neighborhood close to all the new hot dining spots and events downtown. Rent includes (Please see More ) Rent includes Weekly Pool Service & Lawn service, monthly cleaning, quarterly pest control, winter lawn seeding. Please verify pet policy prior to applying.