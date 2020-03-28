707 E North Lane

Amenities

AVAILABLE Move In JUNE 1. Adorable corner Townhome available in the highly desirable Pointe Tapatio! This townhome can be furnished or unfurnished. Large living room with wood-looking tile & inviting fireplace, dining area off kitchen with double french doors that lead to large backyard and covered patio and mountain views! Stackable washer/dryer & refrigerator included. Upstairs are 2 bedrooms with ceiling fans and upgraded bathroom! Master bedroom has separate balcony to enjoy more mountain views! $55.00 application fee/per applicant 18 and over; income must be 3x's monthly rent; credit scores 600+; good rental history; $1295.00/mo rent + 4% tax; $150.00 one-time admin fee; $1295.00 security deposit. One small dog (or cat) may be accepted, depending on size & breed with additional $300.00 non-refundable deposit. Community pools & spas. This property is NOT Section 8 approved. Schedule showing: https://showmojo.com/l/72ceb59025/707-e-north-ln-unit-2-phoenix-az-85020