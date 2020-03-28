All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated March 27 2019 at 10:34 AM

707 E North Lane

707 East North Lane · No Longer Available
Location

707 East North Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85020
Pointe Tapatio

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
pool
pet friendly
AVAILABLE Move In JUNE 1. Adorable corner Townhome available in the highly desirable Pointe Tapatio! This townhome can be furnished or unfurnished. Large living room with wood-looking tile & inviting fireplace, dining area off kitchen with double french doors that lead to large backyard and covered patio and mountain views! Stackable washer/dryer & refrigerator included. Upstairs are 2 bedrooms with ceiling fans and upgraded bathroom! Master bedroom has separate balcony to enjoy more mountain views! $55.00 application fee/per applicant 18 and over; income must be 3x's monthly rent; credit scores 600+; good rental history; $1295.00/mo rent + 4% tax; $150.00 one-time admin fee; $1295.00 security deposit. One small dog (or cat) may be accepted, depending on size & breed with additional $300.00 non-refundable deposit. Community pools & spas. This property is NOT Section 8 approved. Schedule showing: https://showmojo.com/l/72ceb59025/707-e-north-ln-unit-2-phoenix-az-85020

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 707 E North Lane have any available units?
707 E North Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 707 E North Lane have?
Some of 707 E North Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 707 E North Lane currently offering any rent specials?
707 E North Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 707 E North Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 707 E North Lane is pet friendly.
Does 707 E North Lane offer parking?
No, 707 E North Lane does not offer parking.
Does 707 E North Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 707 E North Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 707 E North Lane have a pool?
Yes, 707 E North Lane has a pool.
Does 707 E North Lane have accessible units?
No, 707 E North Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 707 E North Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 707 E North Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
