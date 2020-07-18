All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated August 6 2019 at 7:22 AM

7041 E PRESIDIO Road

7041 East Presidio Road · No Longer Available
Location

7041 East Presidio Road, Phoenix, AZ 85254

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
pool
Our maze-like Presidio home sits on a huge lot, with plenty of room in both the front and the back of the house, close to shops, restaurants, golf courses, and the Scottsdale Airport. Once you walk in through the thick front door with a medieval/speakeasy style peephole, it is easy to get lost through all the corridors and spectacular rooms this home has to offer. The kitchen has all new granite countertops, updated appliances, electric glass stovetops, tile flooring, and a separate bar area opposite of a built-in desk. The dining area comes with authentic hardwood floors, a long wooden dining table that seats eight, and a ceiling fan with a light fixture for maximum comfort. The double doors on the left side lead to a game room complete with a wet bar, wall-mounted TV, leather sofa.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7041 E PRESIDIO Road have any available units?
7041 E PRESIDIO Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 7041 E PRESIDIO Road have?
Some of 7041 E PRESIDIO Road's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7041 E PRESIDIO Road currently offering any rent specials?
7041 E PRESIDIO Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7041 E PRESIDIO Road pet-friendly?
No, 7041 E PRESIDIO Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 7041 E PRESIDIO Road offer parking?
No, 7041 E PRESIDIO Road does not offer parking.
Does 7041 E PRESIDIO Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7041 E PRESIDIO Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7041 E PRESIDIO Road have a pool?
Yes, 7041 E PRESIDIO Road has a pool.
Does 7041 E PRESIDIO Road have accessible units?
No, 7041 E PRESIDIO Road does not have accessible units.
Does 7041 E PRESIDIO Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7041 E PRESIDIO Road has units with dishwashers.
