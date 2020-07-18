7041 E PRESIDIO Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities game room pool

Our maze-like Presidio home sits on a huge lot, with plenty of room in both the front and the back of the house, close to shops, restaurants, golf courses, and the Scottsdale Airport. Once you walk in through the thick front door with a medieval/speakeasy style peephole, it is easy to get lost through all the corridors and spectacular rooms this home has to offer. The kitchen has all new granite countertops, updated appliances, electric glass stovetops, tile flooring, and a separate bar area opposite of a built-in desk. The dining area comes with authentic hardwood floors, a long wooden dining table that seats eight, and a ceiling fan with a light fixture for maximum comfort. The double doors on the left side lead to a game room complete with a wet bar, wall-mounted TV, leather sofa.