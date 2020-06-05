7032 West Holly Street

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly pool fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Inside this lovely 3 bedroom, you will find a cozy fireplace that highlights the kitchen & dining area. Tile and carpeting in all of the right places. In the kitchen and you will find beautiful granite counter tops and plenty of cabinets for all of your storage needs. Bedrooms are all good sized and have soft carpeting. Step outside to find a massive backyard with your very own private sparkling pool and covered patio. Leases signed in this state are subject to a 2.3% monthly city tax. Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). (*NOTE: Resident will be billed $150/month for pool maintenance fee.) Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.