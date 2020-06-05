All apartments in Phoenix
Location

7032 West Holly Street, Phoenix, AZ 85035

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
pool
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Inside this lovely 3 bedroom, you will find a cozy fireplace that highlights the kitchen & dining area. Tile and carpeting in all of the right places. In the kitchen and you will find beautiful granite counter tops and plenty of cabinets for all of your storage needs. Bedrooms are all good sized and have soft carpeting. Step outside to find a massive backyard with your very own private sparkling pool and covered patio. Leases signed in this state are subject to a 2.3% monthly city tax. Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). (*NOTE: Resident will be billed $150/month for pool maintenance fee.) Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7032 West Holly Street have any available units?
7032 West Holly Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 7032 West Holly Street have?
Some of 7032 West Holly Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7032 West Holly Street currently offering any rent specials?
7032 West Holly Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7032 West Holly Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 7032 West Holly Street is pet friendly.
Does 7032 West Holly Street offer parking?
No, 7032 West Holly Street does not offer parking.
Does 7032 West Holly Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7032 West Holly Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7032 West Holly Street have a pool?
Yes, 7032 West Holly Street has a pool.
Does 7032 West Holly Street have accessible units?
No, 7032 West Holly Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7032 West Holly Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 7032 West Holly Street does not have units with dishwashers.
