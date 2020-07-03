3 bedroom 2.5 bath home near South Mountain Park. 2 car garage. W/D hookups. Upgraded eat-in kitchen w/pantry. Master bedroom has large walk-in closet and separate tub/shower. Ceiling fans in bedrooms. Upgraded plantation shutters throughout. Community park with playground.
Apply at rentargus.com Price includes tax. We do not charge admin or leasing fees to tenants. Security Deposit is fully refundable and is equal to one month's rent. Sq footage per county records Please call with any questions 602-973-3232. This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7021 South 7th Lane have any available units?
7021 South 7th Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 7021 South 7th Lane have?
Some of 7021 South 7th Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7021 South 7th Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7021 South 7th Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.