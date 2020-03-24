701 E Grandview Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

TWO WEEKS FREE IF MOVE IN BY 11/15/2019!!CONTACT OFFICE FOR ALL SHOWINGS. Don't miss this stunning 3BR 2BA Phoenix home. Beautifully remodeled and close to schools, hiking paths and shopping.

Great curb appeal with new desert landscaping and decorative arch. 2 car garage.

Inside you'll find spacious open living with separate living and dining rooms and bright windows. The kitchen features oversized granite counters, plenty of storage, stainless steel appliances, TWO refrigerators and beverage coolers. This is an entertainer's dream!



The bedrooms are well sized sharing updated hall bath with custom tile shower. The master bedroom offers en-suite private bath, large closet with built-ins and access to the rear yard.



The back yard is perfect for entertaining friends and family with the lush landscape, over-sized corner lot, container garden, RV gate and large slab patio. Washer/Dryer Included! APPLY TODAY!



Non-refundable Pet Fee: $150

Non-refundable Lease Admin Fee: $150

Application Fee: $45

Tenant to pay applicable sales tax and $15.00 monthly admin fee

Security Deposit equal to minimum 1 months rent plus $150. Additional $150 security deposit per pet. Not to exceed 1.5x the monthly rent.

Tenant/Agent to verify all facts and figures



John Fagundes, Broker

AZ Real Estate and Property Management

(602)712-9500