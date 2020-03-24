All apartments in Phoenix
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
701 E Grandview Rd
Last updated November 15 2019 at 8:36 AM

701 E Grandview Rd

701 East Grandview Road · No Longer Available
Location

701 East Grandview Road, Phoenix, AZ 85022
Greentrails

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
TWO WEEKS FREE IF MOVE IN BY 11/15/2019!!CONTACT OFFICE FOR ALL SHOWINGS. Don't miss this stunning 3BR 2BA Phoenix home. Beautifully remodeled and close to schools, hiking paths and shopping.
Great curb appeal with new desert landscaping and decorative arch. 2 car garage.
Inside you'll find spacious open living with separate living and dining rooms and bright windows. The kitchen features oversized granite counters, plenty of storage, stainless steel appliances, TWO refrigerators and beverage coolers. This is an entertainer's dream!

The bedrooms are well sized sharing updated hall bath with custom tile shower. The master bedroom offers en-suite private bath, large closet with built-ins and access to the rear yard.

The back yard is perfect for entertaining friends and family with the lush landscape, over-sized corner lot, container garden, RV gate and large slab patio. Washer/Dryer Included! APPLY TODAY!

Non-refundable Pet Fee: $150
Non-refundable Lease Admin Fee: $150
Application Fee: $45
Tenant to pay applicable sales tax and $15.00 monthly admin fee
Security Deposit equal to minimum 1 months rent plus $150. Additional $150 security deposit per pet. Not to exceed 1.5x the monthly rent.
Tenant/Agent to verify all facts and figures

John Fagundes, Broker
AZ Real Estate and Property Management
(602)712-9500

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 701 E Grandview Rd have any available units?
701 E Grandview Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 701 E Grandview Rd have?
Some of 701 E Grandview Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 701 E Grandview Rd currently offering any rent specials?
701 E Grandview Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 701 E Grandview Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 701 E Grandview Rd is pet friendly.
Does 701 E Grandview Rd offer parking?
Yes, 701 E Grandview Rd offers parking.
Does 701 E Grandview Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 701 E Grandview Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 701 E Grandview Rd have a pool?
No, 701 E Grandview Rd does not have a pool.
Does 701 E Grandview Rd have accessible units?
No, 701 E Grandview Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 701 E Grandview Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 701 E Grandview Rd has units with dishwashers.

