Last updated October 10 2019 at 7:15 AM

70 E ASHLAND Avenue

70 East Ashland Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

70 East Ashland Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85004
Ashland Place

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcome to this charming 1940's Historic Rental Home. 2 Car garage, shade trees, & easy access to Downtown amenities. Neutral palette throughout, ceiling fans, plush carpet, laminate wood floors, window blinds, & lots of character. Retro kitchen offers, plenty of wood cabinets, & appliances. Built-in cabinets in dining room, rounded archways, & breakfast bar. 3 Bedrooms, 1.75 baths, ample closets & storage. Large backyard w/covered patio is perfect for entertaining. 2-car garage with workshop. Easy access to downtown light rail, museums, restaurants, and more. Rare opportunity to rent in Ashland Historic District. Will not disappoint.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 70 E ASHLAND Avenue have any available units?
70 E ASHLAND Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 70 E ASHLAND Avenue have?
Some of 70 E ASHLAND Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 70 E ASHLAND Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
70 E ASHLAND Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 70 E ASHLAND Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 70 E ASHLAND Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 70 E ASHLAND Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 70 E ASHLAND Avenue offers parking.
Does 70 E ASHLAND Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 70 E ASHLAND Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 70 E ASHLAND Avenue have a pool?
No, 70 E ASHLAND Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 70 E ASHLAND Avenue have accessible units?
No, 70 E ASHLAND Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 70 E ASHLAND Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 70 E ASHLAND Avenue has units with dishwashers.
