70 E ASHLAND Avenue

Welcome to this charming 1940's Historic Rental Home. 2 Car garage, shade trees, & easy access to Downtown amenities. Neutral palette throughout, ceiling fans, plush carpet, laminate wood floors, window blinds, & lots of character. Retro kitchen offers, plenty of wood cabinets, & appliances. Built-in cabinets in dining room, rounded archways, & breakfast bar. 3 Bedrooms, 1.75 baths, ample closets & storage. Large backyard w/covered patio is perfect for entertaining. 2-car garage with workshop. Easy access to downtown light rail, museums, restaurants, and more. Rare opportunity to rent in Ashland Historic District. Will not disappoint.