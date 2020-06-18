All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated December 14 2019 at 2:40 AM

6919 S. 25th Drive

6919 South 25th Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6919 South 25th Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85041

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
6919 S. 25th Drive Available 12/20/19 3 Bedroom - 2.5 Bathroom - 2110 Sq. Ft. - Phoenix - 3 Bedroom - 2.5 Bathroom - 2110 Sq. Ft.

This 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home boasts many upgrades! Wide open floorplan, 3 car garage and large master suite are only a few of the features you will love! Master has huge walk-in closet and separate bathtub and shower! Flooring is of a whitewash nature and is absolutely beautiful! Kitchen looks out to large family room and has a dine in option! Backyard is large and maintenance free. Come with your own landscaping ideas and create your own oasis in the desert! Enjoy your morning coffee or evening meal out under your covered patio! This home is clean and move-in ready for your family!

To apply go to: CaldwellAZ.com

$45 No-Refundable Application Fee (per adult that will be living in the home)
Security Deposit is equal to one month's rent
$195 One Time Upfront Property Management Fee
$100 Nonrefundable Pet Fee (per pet allowed)
HOA Paid by owner (not tenant responsibility)
Monthly Payment = Rent plus 4% (Sales Tax & Monthly Admin Fee)

Viewing Instructions: Please send an email with the property address in subject line and attach a copy of your driver's license to suzie@caldwellaz.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4502418)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6919 S. 25th Drive have any available units?
6919 S. 25th Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 6919 S. 25th Drive have?
Some of 6919 S. 25th Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6919 S. 25th Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6919 S. 25th Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6919 S. 25th Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6919 S. 25th Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 6919 S. 25th Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6919 S. 25th Drive offers parking.
Does 6919 S. 25th Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6919 S. 25th Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6919 S. 25th Drive have a pool?
No, 6919 S. 25th Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6919 S. 25th Drive have accessible units?
No, 6919 S. 25th Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6919 S. 25th Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6919 S. 25th Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

