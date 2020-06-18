Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

6919 S. 25th Drive Available 12/20/19 3 Bedroom - 2.5 Bathroom - 2110 Sq. Ft. - Phoenix - 3 Bedroom - 2.5 Bathroom - 2110 Sq. Ft.



This 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home boasts many upgrades! Wide open floorplan, 3 car garage and large master suite are only a few of the features you will love! Master has huge walk-in closet and separate bathtub and shower! Flooring is of a whitewash nature and is absolutely beautiful! Kitchen looks out to large family room and has a dine in option! Backyard is large and maintenance free. Come with your own landscaping ideas and create your own oasis in the desert! Enjoy your morning coffee or evening meal out under your covered patio! This home is clean and move-in ready for your family!



To apply go to: CaldwellAZ.com



$45 No-Refundable Application Fee (per adult that will be living in the home)

Security Deposit is equal to one month's rent

$195 One Time Upfront Property Management Fee

$100 Nonrefundable Pet Fee (per pet allowed)

HOA Paid by owner (not tenant responsibility)

Monthly Payment = Rent plus 4% (Sales Tax & Monthly Admin Fee)



Viewing Instructions: Please send an email with the property address in subject line and attach a copy of your driver's license to suzie@caldwellaz.com



No Pets Allowed



