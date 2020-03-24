All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 6906 W Carter Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
6906 W Carter Rd
Last updated July 28 2019 at 11:00 AM

6906 W Carter Rd

6906 West Carter Road · (480) 650-0688
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6906 West Carter Road, Phoenix, AZ 85339
Laveen Farms

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 6906 W Carter Rd · Avail. now

$1,725

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 2935 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
garage
basketball court
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
basketball court
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Charming 5 Bed 3 Bath Home in Great Community!! - Gorgeous and Charming !! 5 bed home with large nicely landscaped backyard with trees in the Laveen Farms subdivision. Great Layout!! The property offers 5 bedrooms, 3 baths with attached 2 car garage. Large Living Room with Open Kitchen with island overlooking the large family room. Nice Appliances. Newer Paint, Newer Carpet. 1 full bedroom and 1 full bathroom downstairs. Master Bedroom and Laundry room upstairs. Big Loft upstairs. Walking Distance to Elementary school. Well Managed and beautiful master-planned HOA community with tree-lined streets, wide sidewalks, fishing pond/lake, splash pad, basketball courts, huge park, and elementary school. MUST SEE !!

(RLNE4671563)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6906 W Carter Rd have any available units?
6906 W Carter Rd has a unit available for $1,725 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 6906 W Carter Rd have?
Some of 6906 W Carter Rd's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6906 W Carter Rd currently offering any rent specials?
6906 W Carter Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6906 W Carter Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 6906 W Carter Rd is pet friendly.
Does 6906 W Carter Rd offer parking?
Yes, 6906 W Carter Rd does offer parking.
Does 6906 W Carter Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6906 W Carter Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6906 W Carter Rd have a pool?
No, 6906 W Carter Rd does not have a pool.
Does 6906 W Carter Rd have accessible units?
No, 6906 W Carter Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 6906 W Carter Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 6906 W Carter Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 6906 W Carter Rd?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Avilla Deer Valley
23700 North 23rd Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85085
Ironhorse at Tramonto
34807 N 32nd Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85086
North Mountain Village
3333 W Thunderbird Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85053
Capital Place by Mark-Taylor
11 S 12th St
Phoenix, AZ 85034
Capri on Camelback
5115 N 40th St
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Escape
4700 N 16th St
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Papago Crossing
4530 E McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Tides at East Arcadia
5401 E Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85018

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity