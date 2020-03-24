6906 W Carter Rd

Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly garage basketball court carpet

Unit Amenities carpet Property Amenities basketball court on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Charming 5 Bed 3 Bath Home in Great Community!! - Gorgeous and Charming !! 5 bed home with large nicely landscaped backyard with trees in the Laveen Farms subdivision. Great Layout!! The property offers 5 bedrooms, 3 baths with attached 2 car garage. Large Living Room with Open Kitchen with island overlooking the large family room. Nice Appliances. Newer Paint, Newer Carpet. 1 full bedroom and 1 full bathroom downstairs. Master Bedroom and Laundry room upstairs. Big Loft upstairs. Walking Distance to Elementary school. Well Managed and beautiful master-planned HOA community with tree-lined streets, wide sidewalks, fishing pond/lake, splash pad, basketball courts, huge park, and elementary school. MUST SEE !!



(RLNE4671563)