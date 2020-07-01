All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated January 31 2020 at 11:53 AM

6903 W Wood Street

6903 West Wood Street · No Longer Available
Location

6903 West Wood Street, Phoenix, AZ 85043
Sienna Vista

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
No Application Fees! Spacious 5 bedroom, 3 bathroom Phoenix home offers many upgrades throughout. Tons of living space with separate living room, family room, formal dining area, loft and office. Upgraded kitchen features granite counter tops, upgraded island, separate pantry, dining area, tile backsplash, gas cooktop, premium range hood and all stainless steel appliances. Large master suite includes private balcony access, large bedroom with walk-in closet, soaker tub, separate shower and double sinks. This home is on a huge corner lot with open views, covered patio and RV gate.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6903 W Wood Street have any available units?
6903 W Wood Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 6903 W Wood Street have?
Some of 6903 W Wood Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6903 W Wood Street currently offering any rent specials?
6903 W Wood Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6903 W Wood Street pet-friendly?
No, 6903 W Wood Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 6903 W Wood Street offer parking?
Yes, 6903 W Wood Street offers parking.
Does 6903 W Wood Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6903 W Wood Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6903 W Wood Street have a pool?
No, 6903 W Wood Street does not have a pool.
Does 6903 W Wood Street have accessible units?
No, 6903 W Wood Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6903 W Wood Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6903 W Wood Street has units with dishwashers.

