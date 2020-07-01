6903 W Wood Street

Amenities

No Application Fees! Spacious 5 bedroom, 3 bathroom Phoenix home offers many upgrades throughout. Tons of living space with separate living room, family room, formal dining area, loft and office. Upgraded kitchen features granite counter tops, upgraded island, separate pantry, dining area, tile backsplash, gas cooktop, premium range hood and all stainless steel appliances. Large master suite includes private balcony access, large bedroom with walk-in closet, soaker tub, separate shower and double sinks. This home is on a huge corner lot with open views, covered patio and RV gate.