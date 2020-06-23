All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated May 19 2020 at 5:35 AM

6863 E PHELPS Road

6863 East Phelps Road · No Longer Available
Location

6863 East Phelps Road, Phoenix, AZ 85254

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Gorgeous remodeled home in the desirable 85254 Magic Zip Code.Tenants will reep the benefits of having SOLAR, pool and yard maintained by the Landlord, w/ 3 mounted TV's w/Bose surround! Your new home includes 3 spacious bedrooms, vaulted ceilings, beautiful dark wood floors throughout and a cozy fireplace in the great room. The kitchen features granite counters, custom cabinetry and stainless steel appliances.The master ensuite is complete with a massive tiled walk-in shower and custom dual vanity.The landscaping is lush....the backyard is an entertainer's dream complete with a sparkling pool, built-in BBQ and plenty of room for all of your guests. This home is in a perfect location, close to wonderful shopping and dining and freeways.Add this one to your must see list today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6863 E PHELPS Road have any available units?
6863 E PHELPS Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 6863 E PHELPS Road have?
Some of 6863 E PHELPS Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6863 E PHELPS Road currently offering any rent specials?
6863 E PHELPS Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6863 E PHELPS Road pet-friendly?
No, 6863 E PHELPS Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 6863 E PHELPS Road offer parking?
Yes, 6863 E PHELPS Road does offer parking.
Does 6863 E PHELPS Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6863 E PHELPS Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6863 E PHELPS Road have a pool?
Yes, 6863 E PHELPS Road has a pool.
Does 6863 E PHELPS Road have accessible units?
No, 6863 E PHELPS Road does not have accessible units.
Does 6863 E PHELPS Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6863 E PHELPS Road has units with dishwashers.
