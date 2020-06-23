6863 E PHELPS Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage

Gorgeous remodeled home in the desirable 85254 Magic Zip Code.Tenants will reep the benefits of having SOLAR, pool and yard maintained by the Landlord, w/ 3 mounted TV's w/Bose surround! Your new home includes 3 spacious bedrooms, vaulted ceilings, beautiful dark wood floors throughout and a cozy fireplace in the great room. The kitchen features granite counters, custom cabinetry and stainless steel appliances.The master ensuite is complete with a massive tiled walk-in shower and custom dual vanity.The landscaping is lush....the backyard is an entertainer's dream complete with a sparkling pool, built-in BBQ and plenty of room for all of your guests. This home is in a perfect location, close to wonderful shopping and dining and freeways.Add this one to your must see list today!