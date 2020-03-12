All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated July 25 2019

6849 E CORRINE Drive

6849 East Corrine Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6849 East Corrine Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85254

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Nice single family home with pool & No HOA. Large lot as its almost an Acre. 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, Large greatroom w/ fireplace and dining area. kitchen has been remodeled w/ all new cabinets,appliances and granite counter-tops. Tile thru-out home, No carpet, Entire Interior & 2 car garage just painted, Backyard offers Large covered patio, Pool & Large open area/space with RV gate. In the heart of the MAGIC zip code, Scottsdale address, PV schools. Walking distances to the JCC. Close to everything, 101 & SR-51 freeways, Keirland, Scottsdale Quarter, PV mall, tons of shopping and Restaurants. 2 refrigerators washer & dryer included. Pool service included. Home was just cleaned & its ready to move into.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6849 E CORRINE Drive have any available units?
6849 E CORRINE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 6849 E CORRINE Drive have?
Some of 6849 E CORRINE Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6849 E CORRINE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6849 E CORRINE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6849 E CORRINE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6849 E CORRINE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 6849 E CORRINE Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6849 E CORRINE Drive offers parking.
Does 6849 E CORRINE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6849 E CORRINE Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6849 E CORRINE Drive have a pool?
Yes, 6849 E CORRINE Drive has a pool.
Does 6849 E CORRINE Drive have accessible units?
No, 6849 E CORRINE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6849 E CORRINE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6849 E CORRINE Drive has units with dishwashers.
