6849 E CORRINE Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Nice single family home with pool & No HOA. Large lot as its almost an Acre. 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, Large greatroom w/ fireplace and dining area. kitchen has been remodeled w/ all new cabinets,appliances and granite counter-tops. Tile thru-out home, No carpet, Entire Interior & 2 car garage just painted, Backyard offers Large covered patio, Pool & Large open area/space with RV gate. In the heart of the MAGIC zip code, Scottsdale address, PV schools. Walking distances to the JCC. Close to everything, 101 & SR-51 freeways, Keirland, Scottsdale Quarter, PV mall, tons of shopping and Restaurants. 2 refrigerators washer & dryer included. Pool service included. Home was just cleaned & its ready to move into.