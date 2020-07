Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly parking coffee bar fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator Property Amenities coffee bar parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

North Central Phoenix Home For Rent.3 bed, 1 bath, 1174 SF home. This home is blocks away from the highly desirable Madison Elementary. In the heart of uptown Phoenix, just steps away from grocery stores, more than a dozen restaurants, coffee shops (including Luci?s at The Orchard, and other services. This is a wonderful HOME. Seriously inquires only. Monthly rent is $1,500.00 + Security, Pet and Cleaning deposits and credit/background checks(paid by applicant).