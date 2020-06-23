All apartments in Phoenix
6823 N 14TH Street

6823 North 14th Street · No Longer Available
Location

6823 North 14th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85014

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Landlord pays for the solar system monthly! Reduced your electric bill significant and stay cool inside! This luxury home is located in heart of Phoenix four bedrooms and 2.5 bath, formal living room, gourmet kitchen, granite counter top, eat in the kitchen, large size bedrooms, custom closets, jack and jill bathroom, spacious master suite has sitting area or workspace, master bath Jacuzzi tub, walk in shower, private toilet, dual sink,custom walk in shower. Hard wood cherry floor and tile. Epoxied garage floors w/ custom built-in cabinets. Large covered patio, build in barbeque grill,gazebo over BBQ. Energy-efficient! Convenient to 51 FWY, shopping centers, Camelback Colonnade shopping mall, Biltmore Fashion Park. YOU MUST SEE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6823 N 14TH Street have any available units?
6823 N 14TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 6823 N 14TH Street have?
Some of 6823 N 14TH Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6823 N 14TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
6823 N 14TH Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6823 N 14TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 6823 N 14TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 6823 N 14TH Street offer parking?
Yes, 6823 N 14TH Street does offer parking.
Does 6823 N 14TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6823 N 14TH Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6823 N 14TH Street have a pool?
No, 6823 N 14TH Street does not have a pool.
Does 6823 N 14TH Street have accessible units?
No, 6823 N 14TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6823 N 14TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6823 N 14TH Street has units with dishwashers.
