6823 N 14TH Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Landlord pays for the solar system monthly! Reduced your electric bill significant and stay cool inside! This luxury home is located in heart of Phoenix four bedrooms and 2.5 bath, formal living room, gourmet kitchen, granite counter top, eat in the kitchen, large size bedrooms, custom closets, jack and jill bathroom, spacious master suite has sitting area or workspace, master bath Jacuzzi tub, walk in shower, private toilet, dual sink,custom walk in shower. Hard wood cherry floor and tile. Epoxied garage floors w/ custom built-in cabinets. Large covered patio, build in barbeque grill,gazebo over BBQ. Energy-efficient! Convenient to 51 FWY, shopping centers, Camelback Colonnade shopping mall, Biltmore Fashion Park. YOU MUST SEE!