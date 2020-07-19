6819 N 10th Pl

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Click this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.



https://secure.rently.com/properties/703809



LOCATION LOCATION!! NO HOA!! This 4 Bedroom 2 Bath Home will go Fast! Clean, Open Split Bedroom Floor Plan with Stainless Steel Appliances! Spacious home in highly desired area. 2 Car Garage and RV gate on side of the house. Close to shopping and Freeways. Rent for $2200 plus Tax, Deposit $2200. Pets Negotiable with $150-$250 Pet Fee, Owner approved. Call Crissy K for showings. Email for more Info



Crissy@flraz.com

Apps on our website $45 www.flraz.com