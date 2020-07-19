All apartments in Phoenix
6819 N 10th Pl

6819 North 10th Place · No Longer Available
Location

6819 North 10th Place, Phoenix, AZ 85014

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Click this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.

https://secure.rently.com/properties/703809

LOCATION LOCATION!! NO HOA!! This 4 Bedroom 2 Bath Home will go Fast! Clean, Open Split Bedroom Floor Plan with Stainless Steel Appliances! Spacious home in highly desired area. 2 Car Garage and RV gate on side of the house. Close to shopping and Freeways. Rent for $2200 plus Tax, Deposit $2200. Pets Negotiable with $150-$250 Pet Fee, Owner approved. Call Crissy K for showings. Email for more Info

Crissy@flraz.com
Apps on our website $45 www.flraz.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6819 N 10th Pl have any available units?
6819 N 10th Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 6819 N 10th Pl have?
Some of 6819 N 10th Pl's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6819 N 10th Pl currently offering any rent specials?
6819 N 10th Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6819 N 10th Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 6819 N 10th Pl is pet friendly.
Does 6819 N 10th Pl offer parking?
Yes, 6819 N 10th Pl offers parking.
Does 6819 N 10th Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6819 N 10th Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6819 N 10th Pl have a pool?
No, 6819 N 10th Pl does not have a pool.
Does 6819 N 10th Pl have accessible units?
No, 6819 N 10th Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 6819 N 10th Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6819 N 10th Pl has units with dishwashers.
